Walgreens' Priority Was Filling Drug Orders Fast, Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 12, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A former Walgreens pharmacist felt pressured to "fill, fill, fill" prescriptions while working at a pace that made her fear making fatal errors, a California federal judge heard in recorded testimony Thursday in a multibillion-dollar bellwether trial over claims Walgreens and others illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic. The city of San Francisco has accused Walgreens, along with drugmakers Teva and Allergan and drug distributor Anda, of creating a public nuisance by marketing opioids with misleading messages about their safety and failing to prevent the ensuing flood of painkillers from being diverted for improper uses. Thursday marked the second day of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS