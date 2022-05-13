$1.3B Award Violates Indian Space Co.'s Rights, 9th Circ. Told

By Alyssa Aquino (May 13, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The commercial arm of the Indian space agency urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a lower court order enforcing a satellite company's $1.3 billion judgment against it, saying its due process rights were violated when it was dragged to U.S. court. Antrix Corp. Ltd. told the appeals court Thursday that decades of Ninth Circuit precedent established that foreign states are entitled to due process. Those constitutional protections required U.S. courts to throw out Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.'s lawsuit seeking enforcement of an arbitral award over a canceled satellite deal instead of confirming the judgment, Antrix said in its reply brief....

