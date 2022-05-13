Gov't Says Travel Ban Casualties Can No Longer Claim Harm

By Alyssa Aquino (May 13, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged a California federal judge to throw out a long-running lawsuit over Trump-era travel restrictions, saying it has lifted the travel ban that affected travelers' visa requests and, consequently, the applicants are no longer being harmed. Senior officials who oversee the nation's immigration policy stressed that in lifting former President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from primarily Muslim countries, they "clearly" created a process for consular officers to reconsider green card and visa applications that were denied under the restrictions, which critics have widely labeled the "Muslim ban." Formerly banned travelers who still want to come to the...

