US, EU Aim To Deepen Work On Chip Shortages, Labor

By Alex Lawson (May 15, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. and European Union trade officials huddled outside Paris Sunday for a two-day summit with the hopes of increasing their cooperation on issues like chip shortages, labor enforcement and global food shortages resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Commerce established a so-called early alert system last fall to help companies get ahead of potential disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. In the intervening months, Commerce and other agencies have been working with their EU counterparts to broaden that system. Officials are hoping to make new strides on that front under the Trade and Technology Council, which is wrapping...

