Red States Challenge Approval Of Calif. Emissions Waiver

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 13, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A group of Republican-led states on Thursday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its decision to restore a Clean Air Act waiver to California that allows the Golden State to craft its own greenhouse gas regulations for vehicles. Ohio, Georgia, Texas, West Virginia and other states are asking the D.C. Circuit to review the EPA's approval of California's request to restore the waiver, which had been revoked during the Trump administration. Under the waiver, California is able to design GHG emissions rules for cars and trucks and establish a zero-emissions vehicle program. Other states may choose to follow California's emissions...

