FCA Intrigue Intensifies As High Court Again Invites DOJ Input

By Jeff Overley (May 16, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sought the U.S. solicitor general's views for the second time this year on the amount of detail required in False Claims Act lawsuits, making crystal clear its interest in a long-standing circuit split. Monday's invitation, which occurred in a case alleging Medicare fraud, appeared in the high court's periodic list of orders regarding pending petitions for certiorari. It consisted solely of the boilerplate language for such invites: "The solicitor general is invited to file [a brief] expressing the views of the United States." The court's request in Owsley v. Fazzi Associates — a whistleblower case...

