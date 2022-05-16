Edelson Slams Ex-Girardi Keese Attys' Bid To Duck Theft Suit

By Lauraann Wood (May 16, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Edelson PC says allegedly untimely fee agreements shouldn't foreclose contract and conversion claims against two former Girardi Keese attorneys accused of helping firm founder Thomas V. Girardi steal $2 million from plane crash victims' families. Keith Griffin and David Lira played key roles in concealing Girardi's decadeslong embezzlement scheme and personally helped the once-celebrated plaintiffs lawyer steal millions of dollars from many clients, including several families of Lion Air Flight JT 610 crash victims for whom Edelson was local counsel, the firm told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Friday. Griffin and Lira's request for summary judgment last month largely argues...

