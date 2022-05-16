DOJ To Lodge Charges Over Using Crypto To Evade Sanctions

By Elise Hansen (May 16, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal magistrate judge signed off on the Justice Department's criminal prosecution of an individual for allegedly using cryptocurrency to help customers evade U.S. sanctions, according to documents filed in D.C. federal court. In an opinion unsealed Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui said that the U.S. Department of Justice had shown probable cause in accusing an unnamed U.S. citizen of funneling more than $10 million in bitcoin between the U.S. and an unidentified "comprehensively sanctioned" country. It is unknown if the person has been apprehended. The allegations mark the first criminal prosecution of the use of cryptocurrencies to...

