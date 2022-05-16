Doctors' Opioid Data Kept From Walgreens Stores, Judge Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 16, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Walgreens tracked the prescription habits of doctors but didn't make the database available to stores because it might "cloud" the judgment of a pharmacist filling a prescription, a judge heard in recorded testimony Monday in a bellwether trial over claims that Walgreens and others illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic. A corporate manager for Walgreens's "pharmaceutical integrity" team — created as part of a 2013 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration settlement to resolve alleged distribution center record-keeping and dispensing violations — said the company's stores and pharmacists had on hand data only for the prescriptions made at their specific locations. In his video recorded...

