Musk Threatens To Halt Twitter Deal Over 'Bots' Dispute

By Tom Zanki (May 17, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday his prospective $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc. will not proceed unless the social media platform's CEO can prove that "bots" represent less than 5% of Twitter users. Musk's assertion is the latest turn in his bid to acquire Twitter, which on April 25 agreed to the mercurial entrepreneur's $44 billion takeover offer. Last Friday Musk said the deal was "on hold" until the percentage of bots — or fake accounts — on the site could be verified. He followed up hours later saying he was "still committed" to the deal. Early on Tuesday,...

