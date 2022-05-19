11th Circ. Ban On Service Awards May Inhibit Class Actions

By William Reiss and Dave Rochelson (May 19, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- It is common in class action practice, after years of litigation, for class counsel to seek, and for courts to award, an incentive or service award to the individuals or businesses who stepped forward to represent the class and make the case possible. But the availability of service awards has fallen under a dark cloud — at least in one federal circuit — thanks to the 2020 decision in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions.[1] In Johnson, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit departed from decades of established case law — and the law in every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS