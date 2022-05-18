Aerojet Factions Battle For Position As Chancery Trial Looms

By Jeff Montgomery (May 17, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holding's fractured board battled in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday over jettisoning late-resurrected counterclaims and an emerging race for a ruling before a management faction convenes a special stockholder meeting in June. The last-minute issues emerged as Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will surveyed the two sides on trial preparations and issues involving a suit led by Aerojet Executive Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein seeking a court order compelling board neutrality at an upcoming board election. Also sought in the complaint up for trial is an injunction authorizing Lichtenstein's camp to retain a neutral, third-party counsel to handle company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS