Teva Unit Marketed Opioid For Off-Label Uses, Judge Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 17, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Teva unit Cephalon saw sales of its opioid lollipop Actiq soar after it began marketing the product for non-FDA approved off-label uses, a judge heard Tuesday in recorded testimony from ex-Cephalon employees in a bellwether trial over claims the drugmaker and others illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic. Stacey Beckhardt, who was a Cephalon public relations executive from 2001 to 2012, confirmed in her video-recorded deposition that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had only approved Actiq for sudden increases or "breakthrough" pain related to cancer, so the painkiller couldn't be marketed for other uses. But a lawyer for the city...

