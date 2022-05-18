Suit Over Fallen Cheese Art Settled With Border Wall Builders

By Dave Simpson (May 17, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Two contractors for the federal government's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border have reached a settlement with an artist accusing them of intentionally demolishing his art project crafted from cheese just yards away on private property, the parties told a California federal judge Monday. On Tuesday, Judge William Q. Hayes of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California vacated the case's pending court dates and deadlines following the parties' notice of settlement in the case Monday. Details of the deal were not included in the notice of settlement. In November 2020, Cosimo Cavallaro and the nonprofit assisting in his...

