Judge Poised To Bless $66.7M Deal In ATM Fee Antitrust Row

By Khorri Atkinson (May 17, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday seemed poised to grant final approval to a $66.74 million settlement Bank of America Corp., Chase Bank USA NA and other financial institutions reached with a group of consumers to end claims they fixed prices with credit card issuers to keep ATM fees inflated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said during an afternoon fairness hearing in the case he "didn't see anything [in the settlement] to cause a heartburn." 

Though Judge Leon congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement, he said he will take another look at their expenses in the coming days before...

