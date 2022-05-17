Judge Poised To Bless $66.7M Deal In ATM Fee Antitrust Row

By Khorri Atkinson (May 17, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday seemed poised to grant final approval to a $66.74 million settlement Bank of America Corp., Chase Bank USA NA and other financial institutions reached with a group of consumers to end claims they fixed prices with credit card issuers to keep ATM fees inflated. Senior U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said during an afternoon fairness hearing in the case he "didn't see anything [in the settlement] to cause a heartburn." Though Judge Leon congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement, he said he will take another look at their expenses in the coming days before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS