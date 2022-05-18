Polsinelli Adds 4 Real Estate Attys In 3 Offices

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 18, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC is bulking up its real estate practice with a string of hires across several of its offices, taking on lawyers from firms including Dentons and Greenberg Traurig LLP. The firm said Tuesday that it hired Patrick Maloney and Emina Kwok in Chicago, Jed W. Bonner in San Francisco and Scott Smithson, who was a senior managing associate in the real estate group at Dentons, in St. Louis. "Bringing in just one of these outstanding attorneys — Jed, Emina, Patrick or Scott — to any one of our offices would be noteworthy enough, so it's easy to see why we're so pleased...

