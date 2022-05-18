Ohio Counties Put On Show In Opioid Damages Trial

By Eric Heisig (May 17, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Two Northeast Ohio counties on Tuesday deployed a lawyer known for his folksy trial persona to cross-examine two expert witnesses for three major pharmacy chains that are trying to minimize how much they will have to pay after a jury found them liable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Houston attorney W. Mark Lanier, who leads a team representing Lake and Trumbull counties, spent more time at the podium in a federal court in Cleveland during the final day of testimony than any other lawyer for his side or his opponents representing CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The counties are seeking...

