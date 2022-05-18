Energy Cos. Press 9th Circ. To Rethink Climate Suit Remand

By Morgan Conley (May 18, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron and other oil companies urged the Ninth Circuit to rethink sending several California local governments' lawsuits seeking climate change-related damages back to state court, arguing the ruling conflicts with precedent set by other circuits and the U.S. Supreme Court. In a petition for an en banc rehearing Tuesday, the oil giants reiterated their stance that although the local governments invoke state law in their complaints, the heart of their claims deal with climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions, which they argue is an issue that falls under federal domain. The oil companies pointed to the Second Circuit's ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS