Five Indicted For Alleged China-Run Spying On Activists

By Stewart Bishop (May 18, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Four intelligence officers from China's Ministry of State Security and a U.S. academic have been indicted over an alleged espionage scheme that targeted Chinese pro-democracy activists, Taiwanese independence advocates and others in the U.S. considered to be adversaries of China's communist party. Feng He, also known as "Boss He;" Jie Ji; Ming Li, also known as "Elder Tang" and "Little Li;" and Keqing Lu, also known as "Boss Lu," were charged Tuesday with conspiring to act as agents of a foreign government without notifying the U.S. attorney general. They are all reputed agents of China's MSS, a secret police agency that...

