Gibson Dunn Denied $300K Fee In Contract Dispute, For Now

By Ivan Moreno (May 18, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's bid for more than $300,000 in attorney fees, agreeing Tuesday with the co-founder of a soccer promotion company run by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that the firm's request is premature because the employment dispute between the one-time business partners is not over. The BigLaw firm moved for attorney fees after scoring a preliminary injunction last month in which U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said it was "undisputed" that Charlie Stillitano violated a noncompete clause in his contract with Relevant Sports, where he was executive chairman until last year....

