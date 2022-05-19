Alpine SPAC To Merge With Two Bit, Buy Hotels In $115M Play

By Faith Williams (May 19, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition company Alpine, guided by Hodges Ward Elliot, said Thursday that it will combine with Two Bit Circus Inc. and buy two hotels in transactions worth a combined $115 million. The SPAC deal will see Alpine Acquisition Corp. snap up Two Bit Circus Inc., a micro-amusement park and experiential entertainment company. The combined company will operate under the name Two Bit Entertainment Corp. and trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol REVE. Alpine Chairman Elan Blutinger lauded Two Bit Circus as an industry leader. "Two Bit Circus Inc. is an industry leader in experiential technology entertainment, and we look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS