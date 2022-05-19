Flint Engineers Lose 'Arguably Frivolous' Mistrial Bid

By Max Jaeger (May 19, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has denied a mistrial bid from two engineering companies accused of negligence in a bellwether civil case by children poisoned in the Flint water crisis, calling their attempt to get the trial tossed based on a damages expert's testimony "plainly meritless" and possibly "frivolous." Defendants Veolia Water North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam argued Tuesday during the ongoing trial that the plaintiffs' damages expert, Gary Crakes, prejudicially invited the jury to return a higher damages amount for future loss of income by telling the panel about how Michigan reduces future damages awards to account for inflation....

