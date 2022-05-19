Ill. Court Reverses J&J Contempt In Talc Cancer Case

By Lauraann Wood (May 19, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Frustration with a Johnson & Johnson executive's mid-testimony absence in a talc cancer trial and an assumption she lied about why she couldn't appear wasn't enough to find her and the company in direct criminal contempt of court, an Illinois state appellate panel said Wednesday. Circuit Judge Christopher Kolker shouldn't have entered direct contempt findings against J&J and company executive Susan Nicholson; rather, they should have faced indirect contempt over Nicholson's failure to continue her testimony in the underlying trial, the three-judge state appellate panel said. While mischaracterizing a contempt order doesn't always require reversal, it does in this instance because the...

