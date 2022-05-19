Valisure Can't Get Fees For Quashed Subpoena In Zantac MDL

By Mike Curley (May 19, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Thursday denied medical testing laboratory Valisure LLC's bid for attorney fees associated with responding to a quashed subpoena in multidistrict litigation over allegations that the heartburn drug Zantac contains a carcinogen, saying defendants in the case had justification for seeking the documents. In the order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said while the subpoena was quashed, at the time Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. served the subpoenas, they had reason to believe that the plaintiffs in the MDL were going to rely on testing that Valisure had done as evidence. Sanofi and Boehringer...

