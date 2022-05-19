SF Fire Dept. Treats 7 Opioid Overdoses Daily, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 19, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco Fire Department official testified in a bellwether opioid bench trial Thursday that opioid abuse has become so prevalent in the city that emergency responders now treat an average of seven overdoses daily, whereas public overdoses were a rare occurrence in the early 2000s. Sandra Tong, the assistant deputy chief of Emergency Medical Services at the fire department, told U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer that opioid abuse has gotten worse since she started her career in the late 1980s. The bench trial kicked off on April 26 as a crucial test case in multidistrict litigation and the first trial...

