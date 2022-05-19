FilmOn Exec's $58M Sex Battery Loss Unfair, Calif. Panel Told

By Craig Clough (May 19, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Reputed billionaire Alki David urged a California appellate panel Thursday to grant him a new trial after getting hit with a $58 million jury verdict for committing sexual battery, arguing that despite his extreme courtroom behavior while representing himself the trial judge wrongly prevented him from presenting a defense. David's attorney, Fred Heather, told the appellate panel that decisions during the trial by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court went further than were necessary "despite Mr. David's conduct" and resulted in an unfair trial in the lawsuit brought by former FilmOn employee Mahim Khan. The judge's wrong decisions included not allowing David to present...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS