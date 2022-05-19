Judge Cuts 'Unreasonable' Atty Fee Bid In $98M Mattel Deal

By Katryna Perera (May 19, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted final approval to a $98 million settlement between investors and toymaker Mattel Inc. and PwC, but slashed the requested $24.5 million in attorney fees, saying it was too high. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi said in his Wednesday order that while the Ninth Circuit typically considers 25% of a settlement fund the "benchmark," that figure is still only a "helpful starting point," and courts should depart from it when a benchmark award would "yield windfall profits for class counsel in light of the hours spent on the case." Instead of granting the requested $24.5 million in attorney...

