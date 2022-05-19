Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Celtic Davis Faces Bail Review In NBA Health Fraud Case

By Chris Villani (May 19, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Thursday she will review a bail package for retired Boston Celtics center Glen "Big Baby" Davis after he allegedly violated his conditions of release yet again in the NBA health plan fraud case.

Davis, who is among more than a dozen former players charged with submitting fraudulent medical claims to the league's benefits plan, admitted in March that he violated his bail conditions when he attended a Celtics game in Boston. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Thursday he has apparently continued to flout bail terms, without providing details — though the court allowed Davis to...

