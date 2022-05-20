New Suit Targets FAA's OK Of Ga. Rocket Launch Site

By Morgan Conley (May 20, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups and two homeowner associations sued the Federal Aviation Administration for authorizing a proposed commercial spaceport along Georgia's southern coastline, saying the project impacts were modeled based on the specifications of a rocket that doesn't exist. National Parks Conservation Association, One Hundred Miles, Little Cumberland Island Homes Association Inc., and Caretta Foundation Inc. sued the FAA in D.C. federal court Thursday over its decision to grant a license to Camden County to operate Spaceport Camden. The project opponents say the FAA authorized the project without taking a realistic look at the environmental impacts of shooting rockets over people's homes and...

