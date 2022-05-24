Aerojet Control Feud Shifts To Del. Court In Run-Up To Vote

By Jeff Montgomery (May 23, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Warring sides in a bitter public brawl over control of deadlocked U.S. rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc. traded conflict and temporary restraining order violation claims on Monday as the Delaware Chancery Court opened a three-day trial on alleged director and board subterfuge in the run-up to a special stockholder meeting. The fight pits allies of Aerojet chairman and activist investor Warren G. Lichtenstein — whose Steel Partners Holdings has a stake of more than 5% in the $3 billion-plus company and a substantial board presence — against those of CEO Eileen Drake, who has accused the Lichtenstein camp of running a...

