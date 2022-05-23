Ex-Ga. Insurance Head Pleads Not Guilty To Lab Kickbacks

By Rosie Manins (May 23, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia insurance commissioner who then founded his own insurance law firm has pled not guilty to federal health care fraud and money laundering charges over $2.5 million in health insurance claims for allegedly unnecessary testing at a Texas laboratory. John W. Oxendine, 60, turned himself over to authorities and appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Atlanta on Friday when he was released without having to pay bond. Oxendine, who was Georgia's insurance commissioner from 1995 to 2011, was also given permission to spend two weeks in Greece in July, case filings show. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the...

