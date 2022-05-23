Mass. Justices Revive Fight Over Wynn's $40M Land Discount

By Chris Villani (May 23, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court revived a dispute over a $40 million discount Wynn Resorts Ltd. received to buy the site of the Encore Boston Harbor casino, finding Monday that a lower court judge was too quick to grant the state gaming authority a pretrial win. The Supreme Judicial Court found that FBT Everett Realty LLC should be allowed to pursue a regulatory taking claim against the Massachusetts Gaming Commission after the MGC relayed concerns to Wynn that the seller had ties to organized crime and suggested that it could put the sale of the land in jeopardy. This led Wynn to reappraise...

