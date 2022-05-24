DEA Draws Judge's Ire In Calif. Opioid Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 23, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing a high-stakes trial related to San Francisco's opioid crisis said testimony from an ex-Actavis executive Monday about the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reminded him of the agency's flawed handling of an opioid concern in another case, saying the government had "failed" in that matter. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer leveled the criticism against the agency after watching the video deposition of Michael Clarke, the former vice president of ethics and compliance for Actavis in the U. S. from January 2012 to June 2015. Clarke testified that the Allergan predecessor had refused a 2012 request from the DEA...

