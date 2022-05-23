Juror's Post Won't Be VLSI's Kryptonite In $2B Win Over Intel

By Dani Kass (May 23, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Intel's attempt to discredit a jury member who made a Lex Luthor-themed Facebook post in the middle of a computer chip patent trial where the tech giant lost more than $2 billion to VLSI is based entirely on speculation, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said in an 8-month-old order unsealed Monday. The Western District of Texas judge refused to grant Intel a new trial, saying the company failed to show the juror was voicing an anti-corporate bias or equating Intel with Superman's archnemesis. Instead, he concluded, this juror has a history of posting monthly collages that often feature superheroes and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS