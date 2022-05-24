Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'We Build The Wall' Fraud Defendant Tells Jury Work Was Legit

By Pete Brush (May 24, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado real estate agent who hawks Donald Trump-themed energy drinks online denied Tuesday that he helped loot a fundraising effort to wall off the United States from Mexico, telling a Manhattan federal jury that the effort was aboveboard.

Counsel for defendant Timothy Shea, 51, made a bid for acquittal during morning opening arguments in a criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres that is scheduled to last two weeks.

"You can make anything sound bad, OK?" Shea's lawyer John Meringolo told the jury. "This guy worked. It's okay to get paid for work."

Shea is the last of four...

