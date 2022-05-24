Panama Canal Operator Says $240M In Awards Should Stand

By Caroline Simson (May 23, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The operator of the Panama Canal urged the Eleventh Circuit on Monday not to vacate $240 million in arbitral awards it won in a contentious dispute stemming from a multibillion-dollar project to expand the famous waterway over "commonplace" and "routine" points of contact between the arbitrators. The state-owned Panama Canal Authority, or ACP by its Spanish acronym, argued that the contractor on the project has no reason to claim that the arbitrators' failure to disclose several lucrative cross-appointments and ongoing relationships between them created an impression of bias that would warrant vacating the awards. ACP urged the appeals court not to...

