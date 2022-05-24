DA Rebuffs Trump Org, CFO's Bid To Escape Tax Fraud Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 23, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney said the tax fraud evidence against longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg has nothing to do with politics or his previous federal grand jury testimony, waving off the CFO's narrative of a tainted prosecution. Prosecutors claim Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg dodged taxes on over $1.76 million in income by omitting income from his tax returns that paid for rent on his New York City apartment, tuition for his children, leases for a pair of Mercedes-Benz automobiles and other benefits. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) In a 129-page New York state court filing on Friday, District Attorney...

