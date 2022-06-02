Justices' Jurisdiction Ruling Could Increase Business Liability

By Amanda Cottrell and Jonathan Clark (June 2, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- "Can we be sued for that?" In all likelihood, this is the most frequent question corporate clients ask their lawyers. But a slightly different inquiry, of perhaps equal importance, is not far behind: "Where can we be sued for that?" Depending on the outcome of a new U.S. Supreme Court case, the answer to this question could become much more complicated for businesses everywhere. On April 26, the court agreed to hear a case that could create a seismic shift in business litigation across the country. In no uncertain terms, the case's outcome has the potential to subject companies to personal...

