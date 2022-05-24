Real Estate Rumors: Sterling, ESI Ventures, Life Storage

By Andrew McIntyre (May 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm Sterling Organization has purchased a Coral Springs, Florida, shopping center for $37.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Coral Landings III, which has 172,526 square feet of space and counts HomeGoods and Best Buy as anchor tenants, and the seller is an entity managed by New York investor Jill Matarese, according to the report. ESI Ventures has landed $43.5 million in financing for a Scottsdale, Arizona, hotel, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan from Stonehill is for Hotel Adeline, a 213-room hotel, and the loan is for three years at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS