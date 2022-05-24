Casino Investors Look To Spare License During Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (May 24, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors in a multibillion-dollar luxury casino in the Northern Mariana Islands have won an emergency order halting, for now, proceedings initiated by regulators there to yank their license over a fee dispute brought on by the pandemic and other unexpected events. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands issued the temporary restraining order on Monday, which bars the Commonwealth Casino Commission from proceeding with an action to revoke a casino license issued to Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, or IPI, because it has failed to pay tens of millions of dollars in...

