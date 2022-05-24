Ex-Celtic Davis Has 'Fouled Out,' Judge Says In Bail Review

By Rachel Scharf (May 24, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday scolded retired Boston Celtics center Glen "Big Baby" Davis for repeatedly violating his bail conditions in the $4 million NBA health plan fraud case, threatening him with pretrial detention if he commits another "foul." During a bail review hearing, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Davis hasn't complied with a $200,000 bail package restricting his travel to New York and California pending trial on charges that he and other NBA retirees submitted fraudulent medical claims to the league's benefits plan. News cameras have more than once captured the ex-Celtic cheering on his former team from...

