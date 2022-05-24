Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Celtic Davis Has 'Fouled Out,' Judge Says In Bail Review

By Rachel Scharf (May 24, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday scolded retired Boston Celtics center Glen "Big Baby" Davis for repeatedly violating his bail conditions in the $4 million NBA health plan fraud case, threatening him with pretrial detention if he commits another "foul."

During a bail review hearing, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Davis hasn't complied with a $200,000 bail package restricting his travel to New York and California pending trial on charges that he and other NBA retirees submitted fraudulent medical claims to the league's benefits plan.

News cameras have more than once captured the ex-Celtic cheering on his former team from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!