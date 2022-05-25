NJ Transit Not Immune To Suit Over Man Hit By Bus In NY

By Mike Curley (May 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court won't let New Jersey Transit Corp. escape a suit that alleges one of its bus drivers negligently hit a man in New York City, saying that while NJT has sovereign immunity to suits in out-of-state courts as an agent of New Jersey, an exception must be made in this case because the suit could not have been filed in the Garden State. In a split opinion filed Tuesday, the panel majority affirmed the trial court's decision not to dismiss Jeffrey Colt's suit against NJT, saying that leaving him without a judicial forum to pursue his claim...

