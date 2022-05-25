Ex-Anda Chief OK'd Unlimited Opioid Supplies, Judge Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 24, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The former head of drug distributor Anda Inc. allowed some corporate customers to order unlimited supplies of opioids, a federal judge heard on Tuesday in a bellwether trial over claims Anda, Walgreens and drugmakers Teva and Allergan illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic. The evidence from former Anda president Albert Paonessa III was not presented to the court live; instead his testimony from a 2021 trial in New York over that state's opioid crisis was read in court. Lawyers for San Francisco and Anda read the questions posed to Paonessa in New York by counsel for the plaintiffs and defendants, respectively....

