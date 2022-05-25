Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Anda Chief OK'd Unlimited Opioid Supplies, Judge Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 24, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The former head of drug distributor Anda Inc. allowed some corporate customers to order unlimited supplies of opioids, a federal judge heard on Tuesday in a bellwether trial over claims Anda, Walgreens and drugmakers Teva and Allergan illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic.

The evidence from former Anda president Albert Paonessa III was not presented to the court live; instead his testimony from a 2021 trial in New York over that state's opioid crisis was read in court.

Lawyers for San Francisco and Anda read the questions posed to Paonessa in New York by counsel for the plaintiffs and defendants, respectively....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!