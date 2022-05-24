Judge Slashes $55M Jury Verdict In 3M Earplug Bellwether

By Daniel Wilson (May 24, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over injuries caused by faulty 3M Co. earplugs sold to the military slashed a jury's $55 million award to one plaintiff in a bellwether case to $21.7 million on Tuesday, citing statutory caps under Colorado law. U.S. Army veterans William Wayman and Ronald Sloan had each been awarded $15 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages by a Florida federal jury in January after it found that they had suffered tinnitus and hearing loss stemming from their use of 3M's CAEv2, or Combat Arms Earplugs, Version 2. But Colorado law, the operative state...

