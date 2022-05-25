Lowenstein Sandler Can't Escape Venture Capitalist's Claims

By Nick Muscavage (May 25, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge recently denied Lowenstein Sandler LLP's bid to dismiss malpractice claims brought by an immigrant entrepreneur alleging the firm conspired with his ex-business partner to have his visa revoked in a scheme that removed him from America and his $100-million venture capital fund. In an order made public Tuesday, state Superior Court Judge Kenneth W. Salinger refused to toss South African entrepreneur Hugo Van Vuuren's malpractice claims against Roseland, New Jersey-based Lowenstein Sandler and firm partner Marie DeFalco — who co-chairs the firm's investment management group — finding that the firm couldn't show that it did not have an...

