SF Opioid Judge Is Told Cos. Put Profits First In Marketing

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 25, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Allergan, Teva, Walgreens and Anda broke "defined rules of the road" in how they marketed opioids to boost sales, putting profits over patient safety, a pharmaceutical marketing expert testified Wednesday in a bellwether trial over claims that the four companies illegally fueled San Francisco's opioid epidemic. The live testimony before U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer came from former University of Georgia professor Matthew Perri, an expert in pharmaceutical marketing. Perri said that marketing has "defined rules of the road" and that the defendants broke those rules in their marketing of opioids. The result, he said, is they expanded the market...

