FCA Split Has High Court Momentum Despite DOJ's Critique

By Jeff Overley (May 31, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- There's a good chance the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to assess whether False Claims Act whistleblowers must pinpoint potentially fraudulent billing because a new filing from the U.S. Department of Justice fails to debunk the consensus view of a serious circuit split, lawyers say. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar-side { width: 350px; border-left: 6px solid #132a43; background-color:#f4f4f4; float:right; padding:15px; margin-left:20px; margin-bottom:20px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .sidebar-side { display:none}} FCA Circuit Split? Recent U.S. Supreme Court filings in several cases have argued that circuit courts are divided on False Claims Act pleading standards. But the DOJ is...

