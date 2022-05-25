Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Ask Court To Nix Deadlines For Allies' Green Card Apps

By Mike LaSusa (May 25, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked a D.C. federal court on Tuesday to undo an order to speedily process green card applications for thousands of Afghan and Iraqi translators, saying the plan is no longer feasible due to chaos abroad and bureaucratic dysfunction at home.

The White House told the court that it should cancel or change the plan put in place in 2020 for processing special immigrant visas, in part because the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has caused a surge in demand for the services of visa processing agencies like the State Department at the same time as the militant takeover...

