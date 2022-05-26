1st Circ. Pushed To Revive $19M Wynn Land Contract Suit

By Chris Villani (May 26, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts Ltd. should face a $19 million contract suit because the presiding judge ignored evidence that the company backed out of a deal over the sale of land that became the site of the Encore Boston Harbor hotel and casino, the First Circuit was told Wednesday. Businessman Anthony Gattineri turned to the appellate court after U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV found that he could not rely on a vague handshake deal made during a June 2014 meeting in San Diego. Gattineri sued in 2018, claiming he was owed $19 million stemming from the 2014 sale of waterfront land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS