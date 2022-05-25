Monsanto Knew Of PCBs' Dangers, Jury Hears In Latest Trial

By Cara Salvatore (May 25, 2022, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A quartet of people linked to a Seattle-area school gave closing arguments Wednesday over claims of contamination by PCBs in classroom light fixtures, saying Monsanto should pay tens of millions after denying the widely banned chemicals' harmful side effects for decades. The jury heard closing arguments for four people associated with Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington: maintenance person John Beutler, two students and the two students' younger sibling. Their lawyer told a jury that the children each deserve more than $12 million in damages for depression, anxiety and other issues caused by toxic PCBs, a liquid that served as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS